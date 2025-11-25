Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Acquired by Southeast Asset Advisors LLC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $216.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $220.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

