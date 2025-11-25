VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.
VanEck Future of Food ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47.
VanEck Future of Food ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies involved in sustainable agriculture and food innovations. YUMY was launched on Nov 30, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.
