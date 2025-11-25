Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) CFO Jason Fraser Sells 9,933 Shares of Stock

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Fraser sold 9,933 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $174.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $185.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $766,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Valero Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 560,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,025,000 after buying an additional 56,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

