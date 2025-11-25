Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Unum Group stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

UNM opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $312,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,070.88. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $572,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,578.66. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $646,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,416,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 290,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

