Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 8,649 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 69,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.6%

CBSH opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares are going to split on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.04 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.48%.Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.