Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its stake in Webster Financial by 699.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 137,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 120,516 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3,066.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 122,032 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 118,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBS. Weiss Ratings downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Webster Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $756.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,172.52. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,857,302.40. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,807 shares of company stock valued at $678,527 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

