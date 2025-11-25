Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 30.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD stock opened at $305.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.10 and a 1 year high of $405.67.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.10.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

