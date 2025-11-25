Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWD. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.3% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,193,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Woodward by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,326,000 after buying an additional 51,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Woodward by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 639,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,646,000 after acquiring an additional 154,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 593,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $427,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,680.16. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $261.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.82 and a 12-month high of $274.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%.The business had revenue of $995.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of Woodward and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

