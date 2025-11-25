Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Robert Half worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Robert Half by 540.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 927.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.01. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Robert Half has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 153.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 6,505 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $187,799.35. Following the sale, the director owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,125.44. This trade represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Robert Half from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.25.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

