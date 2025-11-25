Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Position in WaFd, Inc. $WAFD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,568 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of WaFd worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in WaFd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in WaFd by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in WaFd by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WaFd

In other WaFd news, Director Sean Singleton sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $31,836.84. Following the sale, the director owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,205.38. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WaFd in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on WaFd from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.89. WaFd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $38.62.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.23 million during the quarter. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

