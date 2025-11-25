Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. $RDNT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of RadNet worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,280,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,104,000 after buying an additional 211,570 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in RadNet by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,801,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,203,000 after acquiring an additional 112,284 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after acquiring an additional 743,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,354,000 after acquiring an additional 37,403 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 507.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,516 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In other RadNet news, EVP Mark Stolper sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 68,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,406.68. The trade was a 33.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $36,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,594.35. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,643,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RDNT opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $85.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -422.38 and a beta of 1.58.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $522.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.