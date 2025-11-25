Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $2.11 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, insider Jason Montague acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $252,054.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,054. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa bought 10,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $197,066.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 369,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,844,092.56. This represents a 2.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 90,029 shares of company stock worth $1,663,575 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

