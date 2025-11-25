Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.06%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna set a $58.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

