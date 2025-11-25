Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,234 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.14% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.79 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -59.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

