Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,834 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 644.1% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $147.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $153.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $850.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 80,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $11,920,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,039.65. This represents a 65.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Sr. Waun sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $188,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 797 shares in the company, valued at $118,195.10. The trade was a 61.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 87,203 shares of company stock worth $12,990,384 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

