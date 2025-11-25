Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,768 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,632.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,674,000 after buying an additional 5,095,746 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,933,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,689,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,899,000 after acquiring an additional 318,005 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,528.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,159,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,847 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 4.4%

ZI opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

