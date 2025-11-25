Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 792.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,932 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Brink’s worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the second quarter worth $25,135,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Brink’s by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 548,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,916,000 after purchasing an additional 244,242 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $9,929,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,394,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,132,000 after buying an additional 112,180 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,842,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 86.86% and a net margin of 3.21%.The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Brink’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on BCO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

