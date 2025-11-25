Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Position Boosted by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 216,855 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,258,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after acquiring an additional 183,085 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $287,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 174,135 shares in the company, valued at $16,037,833.50. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,660. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

