Tribe (TRIBE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $220.94 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Tribe has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $220.94 million and approximately $53.12 thousand worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tribe Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,425,158 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

