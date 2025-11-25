Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.35 and traded as high as C$14.52. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$14.40, with a volume of 62,593 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Total Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOT
Total Energy Services Stock Performance
Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.
Insider Activity at Total Energy Services
In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 148,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,874,925.68. Following the purchase, the insider owned 148,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,874,925.68. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$45,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,099,500. The trade was a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last three months, insiders have bought 156,275 shares of company stock worth $1,975,744. 7.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.
Featured Articles
