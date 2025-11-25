Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.7450, with a volume of 591912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MODG. Zacks Research downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $465.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.96 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 36.08%.Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,669.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 5,092.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

