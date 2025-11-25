Titleist Asset Management LLC Invests $216,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 324,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 482,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

