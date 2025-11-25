Titleist Asset Management LLC Invests $206,000 in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoreWeave by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,809,000 after buying an additional 420,915 shares during the last quarter. Lmdagg L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $48,030,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $39,824,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $34,284,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Melius upgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Arete raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CoreWeave from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,497,020.44. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. The trade was a 79.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,161,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,069,389 in the last three months.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.55.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Further Reading

