Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.000–1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $384.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.33. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $644.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.17 million. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 352.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 94.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 48.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $246,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

