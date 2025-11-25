Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.23 and traded as low as $18.32. Tiptree Financial shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 197,631 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIPT. Wall Street Zen cut Tiptree Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tiptree Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tiptree Financial has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $705.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Tiptree Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

In other Tiptree Financial news, Director Dominique Mielle bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 70,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,322.48. The trade was a 8.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,912,000 after buying an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tiptree Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 788,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 77,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tiptree Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 503,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 65,607 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 443,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

