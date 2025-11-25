Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

