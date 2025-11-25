Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,089,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,588,000 after acquiring an additional 46,743 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $585.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $539.29 and a 200-day moving average of $475.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total transaction of $4,104,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $64,400,668.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total value of $2,756,919.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,956,981.60. The trade was a 16.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $23,947,352. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.