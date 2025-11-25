The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 26,750.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 390,558 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Progressive worth $104,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,885.7% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $351.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.52.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at $117,194,933.16. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $307,050.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 43,332 shares of company stock worth $10,564,558 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $225.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.76. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

