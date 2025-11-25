Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,218,000 after acquiring an additional 777,619 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,064.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.