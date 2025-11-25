Teradata Corporation $TDC Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of Teradata worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,774,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,658,000 after acquiring an additional 728,333 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Teradata by 37.6% during the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 9,416,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,320 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Teradata by 21.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,966,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after purchasing an additional 349,439 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Teradata by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,588,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 776,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,382,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,087,000 after buying an additional 258,775 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Teradata from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Teradata from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

NYSE:TDC opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Teradata Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Teradata had a return on equity of 83.22% and a net margin of 7.15%.The firm had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

