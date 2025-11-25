Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and traded as low as $14.20. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands.
Telenor ASA Stock Down 2.9%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.
Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 598.0%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.45%.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
