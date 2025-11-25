Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Announces Earnings Results

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 31.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Telecom Plus had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 3.48%.

Telecom Plus Trading Down 3.1%

LON:TEP opened at GBX 1,688 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Telecom Plus has a one year low of GBX 1,580 and a one year high of GBX 2,100. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,800.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,895.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Telecom Plus in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Telecom Plus in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,600.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

