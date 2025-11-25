Teilinger Capital Ltd. Takes $12.47 Million Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,000. Entergy accounts for about 12.1% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $3,896,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 15.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,658,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Entergy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

Entergy Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average is $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,659.58. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,690.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $101,524.50. The trade was a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,179 shares of company stock valued at $981,707 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entergy



Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

