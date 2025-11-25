TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Lowers Stake in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,791 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10,050.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 7,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 248.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB stock opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.70. Albemarle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.55) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Albemarle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

