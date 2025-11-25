TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 1,193.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 247.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $319,638.76. Following the sale, the director owned 45,700 shares in the company, valued at $17,536,004. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. The trade was a 38.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,492 shares of company stock worth $39,833,319. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $330.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.99. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.38 and a beta of 1.52. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $385.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

