TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $314,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 136.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in MSCI by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in MSCI by 2,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.90.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $556.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $562.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.54. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.73 and a twelve month high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 110.94%. The company had revenue of $793.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.

MSCI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.