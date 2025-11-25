TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $282,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 46.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total transaction of $2,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,375. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total transaction of $679,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,840.27. The trade was a 60.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,249 shares of company stock worth $16,338,723 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,469.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,351.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,265.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,476.54.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,406.50.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

