TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 6,034 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 278.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.