Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Stock Holdings Lessened by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC cut its holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $3,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,557.19. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.5%

TRGP stock opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.14 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day moving average of $164.89.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.