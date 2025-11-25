T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,580 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.83.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.0%

TMUS stock opened at $207.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $231.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.41 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Srini Gopalan bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $201.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,836.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 90,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,215,869.56. This trade represents a 12.18% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,719,181 shares of company stock valued at $404,701,767 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

