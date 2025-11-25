Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.46, but opened at $73.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Symbotic shares last traded at $78.0420, with a volume of 3,737,452 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $963,326.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,467.21. This represents a 30.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 68,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,942 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,111.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.10.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.The firm had revenue of $618.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Symbotic has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

