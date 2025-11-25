SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 45,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 19.8% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 160,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.79.

NVDA opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.23. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

