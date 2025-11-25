Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of First Solar worth $51,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in First Solar by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 69,810 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Solar by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 57.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,659 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 15,656 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $1,323,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $259.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $281.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. The trade was a 70.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,308.80. This represents a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock worth $12,971,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

