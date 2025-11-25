Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,200 Shares of Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Watsco worth $46,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 62.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,329,000 after acquiring an additional 180,951 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Watsco by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 26,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO opened at $331.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.46 and a 200 day moving average of $415.70. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.05 and a fifty-two week high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

