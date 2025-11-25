Swiss National Bank Purchases 24,100 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $40,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 603.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,446,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,266,000 after buying an additional 1,240,689 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,011.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,267,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,058 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 288.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,566,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,466,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,370,000 after purchasing an additional 646,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $150.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224,491.70. This represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Cowen downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.82.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

