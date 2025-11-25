Swiss National Bank Purchases 155,700 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Kimco Realty worth $43,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,260 shares in the company, valued at $872,031.60. The trade was a 36.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $535.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.30%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

