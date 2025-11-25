Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $33,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,151,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,582,000 after buying an additional 97,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,771,000 after buying an additional 474,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.68.

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.The business had revenue of $393.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on ELS. Barclays upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

