Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Stantec Inc. $STN

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Stantec worth $37,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Stantec by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 410,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 94.2% in the second quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 710.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 413,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Trading Up 0.4%

STN opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.50.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Stantec had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stantec

About Stantec

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.