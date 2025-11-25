Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 861,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Samsara worth $34,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,012,000 after buying an additional 4,307,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 65.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,870 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Samsara by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,964,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,823,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,828,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 18,348 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $741,075.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 683,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,535.75. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 46,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,681,245.49. Following the sale, the insider owned 355,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,297.03. The trade was a 11.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,747,900 shares of company stock valued at $142,971,728. 46.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IOT opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.81 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $61.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The business had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

