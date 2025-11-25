Swiss National Bank Has $48.86 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $48,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $42,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SUI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $504,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,240. The trade was a 13.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $128.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.51. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $137.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 42.58%.The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

